PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix mayoral candidate Daniel Valenzuela said Monday that he does not stand by an independent attack ad that calls his opponent "deplorable."
A mysterious group calling itself Advancing Freedom, Inc., paid for the mail piece that also compared Valenzuela's opponent, Kate Gallego, to Hillary Clinton.
Valenzuela, who would be the first Hispanic to represent Phoenix as mayor, says he was not involved with the ad that hit during the final days on the election.
"The message in that mail piece is not one that I condone or stand by," he said.
Gallego and Valenzuela served on the City Council together and the winner will serve out what would have been the term of Greg Stanton, who resigned to run for Congress.
Polls close on the election tomorrow at 7 p.m.
