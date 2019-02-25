PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Senate committee is expected to hear a bill Tuesday that legalizes sports betting at bars in Arizona.
The measure had been stalled with opposition coming from some of the state's Indian gaming tribes.
SB 1158 would also allow the tribes to lease gambling kiosks to certain bars and clubs outside their casinos.
"This isn't something the tribes have been asking for," said Jaime Molera, who represents the Arizona Indian Gaming Association.
Molera says his group isn't opposed to sports betting, but want any changes to be part of a comprehensive state compact.
The bill's sponsor, Sen. Sonny Borelli, said the bill gives the gaming tribes the option to lease out the kiosks.
"This does not force the tribes to do anything. They can have a sports book in their casino but they're not being forced to put a kiosk anywhere off premise."
