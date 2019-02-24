PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Retired astronaut Mark Kelly made a campaign stop in Phoenix Sunday afternoon.
Kelly spoke at The Van Buren parking lot in downtown Phoenix.
Kelly has emerged as one of the country's leading gun rights activists since the attempted assassination of his wife Gabrielle Giffords in 2011. He talked about the need for gun safety measures during his 15 minute speech.
He also promised to fight for affordable health care, better paying jobs and an end to partisan politics.
Kelly devoted a lot of time to the issue of climate change, warning that it threatens everything from Arizona's environment and even the economy.
"The current administration and some in Congress have been really bad for our planet, our climate and our state of Arizona," Kelly said. "And if we don't get our act together, Arizona is going to have more heat, more drought and less economic development. That is clear."
He announced earlier this month that he would be running for the U.S. Senate in Arizona.
[RELATED: Retired astronaut Mark Kelly running for 2020 US Senate in Arizona]
The 54-year-old served in the U.S. Navy as a combat pilot and engineer.
He will compete in the Democratic primary, and if successful, will face off against Republican Martha McSally in a 2020 special election.
McSally is finishing out the term of late Sen. John McCain who died following a year-long battle with glioblastoma. She was appointed to the seat late last year by Gov. Doug Ducey after losing to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.
The winner of the 2020 race would face re-election in 2022 for a full six-year term.
Kelly has never held elected office. He flew combat missions during the first Gulf War and was a Navy test pilot before becoming an astronaut along with his twin brother, Scott Kelly. He flew four space missions over 10 years and commanded the Space Shuttle Endeavor in 2011.
(2) comments
He just needs to stay in Tucson with the other dumbocrats. Wonder if he ever blew up an aircraft carrier like his buddy did, old john mc dumbocrat.
"I know wife wants me to command shuttle" ... After all she was laying in the hospital ... it wasn't like she was gonna go anywhere.
... or ...
Show us how easy it is to buy an AR15 Mark!!
Send some bucks ... this is "YOUR" guy!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.