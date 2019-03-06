PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix will have 28 voting centers around the city for the Special Election on multiple days.
While Election Day is on Tuesday, the centers will be open on Saturday and Monday. Below are the times.
Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday, March 11, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 12 (Election Day), 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
A map and list of these locations can be found on Phoenix.gov/Elections, including a recent change in location for one voting center.
Registered voters will decide who will be the next mayor. Voters in Districts 5 and 8 will decide who will fill the vacancies for the City Council seats.
The City wants to remind voters to bring ID to the polls so they can receive a ballot. The acceptable forms of identification may be found at Phoenix.gov/Elections.
Completed early ballots can be dropped off at any voting center location before the polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day. Unofficial results will be released after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
