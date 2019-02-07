PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Conserving water is at the forefront of Arizona legislation as the state joined a drought plan for the Colorado River in late January.
With that, lawmakers are looking for additional ways to cut water use throughout the state.
[UPDATE: Arizona joins Colorado River drought plan]
One lawmaker has proposed legislation that could save millions of gallons of water per year.
Arizona Rep. Bob Thorpe introduced a bill that would require public buildings in Arizona to use water-free urinals.
[RELATED: Western states near deadline for Colorado River drought plan]
House Bill 2428 would require state buildings to convert to water-free urinals within two years of the effective date of the bill. Cities and counties would also be required to install water-free urinals with the construction of new buildings and remodeling of existing buildings.
[RELATED: Arizona lawmakers debate Colorado River drought plan]
Thorpe says the state could save 520,000 gallons of water yearly just by replacing 13 urinals at the Arizona House of Representatives.
"As the West continues to endure prolonged droughts, Arizonans, including our agriculture community, are going to be asked to reduce and conserve their water usage," Thorpe said in a news release. "State and local governments need to be held to the same standard by taking commonsense steps to reduce water consumption throughout government buildings."
