grijalva.jpeg

Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva, fifth from right, with tribal leaders and supporters of the Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act, from left, Sarana Riggs, representing a coalition of environmental groups, Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans, Carletta Tilousi of Havasupai Tribal Council, unidentified man, Matthew Putesoy and Claudius Putesoy of the Havasupai Tribal Council, Ethan Aumack, Executive Director, Grand Canyon Trust, back, Brad Powell, front, President, Arizona Wildlife Federation, Richard Powskey of the Hualapai Tribal Council, and an unidentified woman pose for a photo Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the South Rim, in Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. Grijalva is pushing to make a temporary ban on the filing of new mining claims in the Grand Canyon region permanent. 

 (Source: Amy S. Martin/Grand Canyon Trust via AP)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ (AP) - Rep. Raul Grijalva is pushing to make a temporary ban on the filing of new mining claims in the Grand Canyon region permanent.

The Arizona Democrat who chairs the House Natural Resources Committee said Saturday at the Grand Canyon that he’ll introduce the legislation in the coming week and is hopeful about its chances for passage by the Democratic-led House.

Grijalva said proponents then would deal with the Republican-led Senate and for now are giving that chamber “the benefit of the doubt.”

The Obama administration put about 1,562 square miles (4,045 square kilometers) outside the boundaries of the national park off-limits to new hard rock mining claims until 2032.

Mining groups criticized Obama’s ban, with the National Mining Association saying it puts the domestic supply chain at risk.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app..

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.