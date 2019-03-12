PHOENIX (AP) - Kate Gallego opened a large lead in early results of the race for mayor of Phoenix and then declared victory during her speech on Tuesday night.
Gallego led Daniel Valenzuela by 17 points in Tuesday's election to oversee the nation's fifth largest city.
Valenzuela then tweeted a "thank you" to supporters around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday and congratulated Gallego on being the next mayor.
Gallego and Valenzuela are both Democrats who gave up their seats on the Phoenix City Council to run for mayor. They agree on most issues but fought bitterly over past votes on property taxes and stadium subsidies.
The winner will finish the term of Greg Stanton, who was elected to the U.S. House in November.
Gallego was the early front-runner after leading Valenzuela by 19 points in the November primary, but she faced a barrage of attacks in recent weeks accusing her of opposing public safety funding.
Both are Democrats, though the race is officially nonpartisan.
Gallego is a graduate of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania business school. She worked at Salt River Project before turning to politics.
#Breaking: @KateWGallego declaring victory right now in PHX mayoral race. pic.twitter.com/MgMR3WjUeb— Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) March 13, 2019
