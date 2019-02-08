PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods said that he will not be running as a Democrat in the 2020 Senate race.
Woods announced his plans on local radio station KTAR Friday morning.
[PREVIOUS STORY: Grant Woods considers Arizona Senate run as a Democrat]
It was widely speculated for the last few months that Woods would be running for Sen. Martha McSally's seat. McSally was appointed by Governor Doug Ducey following the death of Sen. John McCain.
During an interview with KTAR, Woods said that he decided not to run as a Democrat because he "didn't want to be tied up in a 18-month long battle against other democratic candidates."
[VIDEO: Ex-AG of Arizona switches parties]
When asked if thought he could beat Sen. McSally if he were to run, Woods said "yes."
Last November, Woods, a former Republican switched to the Democratic party.
"The Democratic Party, although it has its own challenges, its own strong differences of opinions between left and center, they at least have been more willing to work together, keep an open mind, remember that people with whom you disagree are not your enemy, that at the end of the day, we're all Americans just trying to come up with solutions," Woods said to Arizona's Family last November.
Woods served two four-year terms as attorney general in the 1990s and before that was an aide to the late Sen. John McCain, who died last August.
In the 2018 midterm elections, Woods endorsed and campaigned for McSally's opponent Krysten Sinema, who ultimately won the seat.
Letting everyone know today that I will not be announcing for US Senate this year. I have no interest in spending the next 18 months running against Democrats. They are not the problem. Thank you to the people across Arizona for your amazing support. It means so much.— Grant Woods (@GrantWoods) February 8, 2019
