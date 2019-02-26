PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are two weeks out from Phoenix's mayoral election, and supporters of Kate Gallego are spending big money to attack her opponent, Daniel Valenzuela.
An independent group called Revitalize Arizona spent $500,000 on a 30-second TV commercial claiming Valenzuela supports giving away taxpayer money to billionaire businessmen.
The claim stems from a $230 million deal to renovate Talking Stick Resort Arena, home of the Phoenix Suns.
Valenzuela was not on the City Council when they approved the agreement last month.
He did, however, issue a press release through his campaign, urging city leaders to approve the deal.
Gallego opposed it.
Under the terms of the deal, the City will spend $150 million in public money collected from a tax on rental cars and hotel rooms to pay for the upgrades.
In turn, the Suns kick in another $80 million on improvements to the city-owned arena.
Because this is a public facility, no money goes directly to the team or to the Suns owner, Robert Sarver.
Therefore, the core accusation in the TV commercial is misleading and false.
