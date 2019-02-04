PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As the nation gears up for the president's State of the Union address Tuesday, many Arizonans are packing up and getting ready to head to Washington.
Ellie Perez is firing off a few more emails before hopping on a plane, at the request of Democrat Rep. Greg Stanton.
"When he gave me a call, he said, 'How do you feel about going to State of the Union?' And there was a part of me that said, 'Are you serious?'" Perez said.
It will be among the many firsts for her; she was the first undocumented City of Phoenix employee and is the first undocumented member of the Democratic National Committee.
She also worked for Stanton's campaign.
"I grew up in the district. My whole life I've lived in District 9," Perez said.
Last month, Stanton cosponsored the "American Dream Employment Act," which would allow people like Perez, who are DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients, to serve for members of Congress.
"I know her as a great organizer and leader and you know what else she is?" Stanton said. "She's a DREAMer, which means she cannot legally work on Capitol Hill and that's a shame."
Perez isn't the only Arizonan who is D.C.-bound. Republican Sen. Martha Mcally is bringing Isaiah Acosta, a rapper born without a jaw. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is bringing Maj. Bryan Bouchard, a retired Bronze Star recipient. Rep. Andy Biggs is bringing Border Patrol Agent Art Del Cueto. Rep. Ruben Gallego is bringing Beth Lewis, of Save Our Schools Arizona. And Rep. Tom O’Halleran is bringing Navajo Nation vice president Myron Lizer.
comments
What ignorant comments. She WORKS for the city, pays taxes, and has assimilated here. Probably brought over as a small child.
Just keep on giving Perez all the freebies instead of an actual U.S. citizen. Just makes more of them want to cross the boarder.
What "freebies"? WTF are you talking about? She's not on welfare!
The Melting pot used to be people coming here wanting to become Americans. Now it seems like people are coming here trying to erase American – and many who live in America are actually doing the erasing.” Rush Limbaugh And you can bet Greg Stanton is one of them Rush is talking about.
Rush Limpballs is still on the air? I (happily) seemed to have forgotten about him.
