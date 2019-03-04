PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The state Senate on Monday passed a statewide ban on texting and driving.
SB 1165 prohibits drivers from using cellphones behind wheel or face fines of up to $149 on the first violation and $250 on the second violation.
[RELATED: Is Arizona ready to pass a ban on cell phones behind the wheel?]
The legislative proposal does allow drivers to use their phones if they are parked or stopped at a red light or railroad crossing.
Arizona remains one of three states in the country without a ban on texting while driving.
[RELATED: Arizona House bill would ban holding a cellphone while driving]
However, more than two dozen cities and towns in Arizona have adopted local restrictions.
[LATEST: City of Tempe passes stricter texting and driving law]
Before the bill becomes law, it must now clear the House and get the signature of Gov. Doug Ducey.
Earlier this year, the governor said he would sign a prohibition on texting and driving.
[RELATED: Push to end distracted driving in Arizona following death of Salt River officer]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.