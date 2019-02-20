PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republicans defeated a controversial Democratic-backed abortion bill on Wednesday despite demands from the sponsor to hold off on debate.
HB 2696 repealed a decades old law that requires doctors to provide medical care for babies showing signs of life during the procedure.
Rep. Raquel Teran, the Democrat from Phoenix who filed the proposal, said that was not her intent.
Before the hearing Teran tweeted the bill contained a drafting error bill contained a drafting error that initially went unnoticed.
During the hearing, she repeatedly asked the bill be taken off the agenda but Rep. John Allen, the Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, refused Teran's request and debated the bill anyway.
After several hours of testimony, it was voted down 8-0 with two Democrats voting present.
