PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs sent out a statement on Friday night once again denying he had anything to do with the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

He said he didn't organize or fund the Pro-Trump protest in Washington, D.C. that turned into chaos at the Capitol, leaving five people dead. Dozens of people have since been arrested. Biggs said he never attended the rally and never gave tours of the Capitol to anyone since the Nov. 3 election.

Arizona Republicans figure prominently in election turmoil Arizona was a hotbed for GOP election denialism long before Trump supporters broke into the Capitol and halted the formal certification of Biden’s victory.

That goes against what Trump supporter and activist Ali Alexander claimed. He said Biggs was one of four lawmakers who helped him plan the rally that led to the siege on the Capitol. Alexander also said the four plotted to put "maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting." Biggs said in the statement he has never met or talked to Alexander and he has "no idea" why Alexander would make those claims.

Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to the head of the FBI and U.S. Attorney General's Office last month asking for an investigation into whether Rep. Biggs, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem and former Rep. Anthony Kern were part of the uprising.

Biggs and Gosar were among the Republicans who have pushed false allegations of mass voter fraud in the November elections and objected to counting Arizona's 11 electoral votes for President Joe Biden. That sparked two hours of debate, which was interrupted when the mob broke into the Capitol. They ultimately voted to reject Arizona's votes, along with Rep. Debbie Lesko.