Dr. Kelli Ward won re-election as the Arizona Republican party Chairwoman on Saturday at the annual GOP meeting.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Republican party Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward has won re-election for the chair seat at Saturday's annual GOP meeting. 

Ward was defending her seat against Sergio Arellano, Bob Lettieri, and Ann Niemann. It came down to a 2nd ballot between Ward and Arellano, with Ward winning the chair 51.5% to 48.5% over Arellano, according to multiple reports.

Ward received an endorsement from former President Trump earlier this week.

Following the announcement of Ward's re-election, Ward and Arellano walked out onto the stage together, with Arellano congratulating Ward and calling for unity within the party. 

Earlier Saturday afternoon, the Arizona Democratic Party announced Raquel Teran won the seat as the party's new Chairwoman.

 

