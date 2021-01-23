Gov. Ducey, Jeff Flake, Cindy McCain at Biden's inauguration

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, former Senator Jeff Flake, and Cindy McCain at the U.S. Capitol during Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, former Senator Jeff Flake, and Cindy McCain have all been censured by the Republican party during the party's annual GOP meeting on Saturday.

Gov. Ducey's Political Director released the following statement following the censorship from his party: 

These resolutions are of no consequence whatsoever, and the people behind them have lost whatever little moral authority they may have once had.

Republican party Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward also won re-election for the chair seat. Ward was defending her seat against Sergio Arellano, Bob Lettieri, and Ann Niemann. It came down to a 2nd ballot between Ward and Arellano, with Ward winning the chair 51.5% to 48.5% over Arellano, according to multiple reports.

Dr. Kelli Ward won re-election as the Arizona Republican party Chairwoman on Saturday at the annual GOP meeting.

Ward received an endorsement from former President Trump earlier this week.

Following the announcement of Ward's re-election, Ward and Arellano walked out onto the stage together, with Arellano congratulating Ward and calling for unity within the party. 

Earlier Saturday afternoon, the Arizona Democratic Party announced Raquel Teran won the seat as the party's new Chairwoman.

 

