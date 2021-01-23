PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, former Senator Jeff Flake, and Cindy McCain have all been censured by the Republican party during the party's annual GOP meeting on Saturday.
Gov. Ducey's Political Director released the following statement following the censorship from his party:
These resolutions are of no consequence whatsoever, and the people behind them have lost whatever little moral authority they may have once had.
I deleted this tweet because it was incorrect. It was @dougducey’s political director who released the statement, not the governor himself pic.twitter.com/3EaoxG1RWX— Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) January 24, 2021
Republican party Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward also won re-election for the chair seat. Ward was defending her seat against Sergio Arellano, Bob Lettieri, and Ann Niemann. It came down to a 2nd ballot between Ward and Arellano, with Ward winning the chair 51.5% to 48.5% over Arellano, according to multiple reports.
BREAKING: Chairwoman @kelliwardaz wins re-election as @AZGOP chairwoman. Thank you to all of the candidates who threw their hat into the ring! #AZGOPMeeting— Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) January 23, 2021
Ward received an endorsement from former President Trump earlier this week.
It is such an honor to have President Donald Trump’s total & complete endorsement as I run for re-election as @AZGOP Chairwoman! 🇺🇸#Humbled #Blessed #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/y8U2ZcepjL— Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) January 23, 2021
Following the announcement of Ward's re-election, Ward and Arellano walked out onto the stage together, with Arellano congratulating Ward and calling for unity within the party.
Earlier Saturday afternoon, the Arizona Democratic Party announced Raquel Teran won the seat as the party's new Chairwoman.
We are so thankful to @FeleciaForAZ for her service as Chair. Congratulations to our new Chair, @RaquelTeran. We can't wait to get to work! pic.twitter.com/St5Esa5dBq— Arizona Democratic Party (@azdemparty) January 23, 2021