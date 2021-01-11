PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona over politics. That's the message in a new statement from five leadership organizations to both Democrat and Republican lawmakers in our state. "We need to start focusing on moving our state together," said Todd Sanders, the President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Chamber. "And by the way, not pulling people apart, but bringing people together.
The chamber was included in a joint message from the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, Greater Phoenix Leadership and the Southern Arizona Leadership Council. As the legislative session gets underway, they are urging the caucuses to demonstrate unity. Below is the statement, in part:
Elected leaders in both parties can and should help bring the political turmoil in our nation and Arizona to an end. Members of the Legislature should perform the duties mandated by the constitution that they swore to uphold. These duties far transcend political partisanship. The upcoming legislative session will be critical for Arizona’s recovery. The business community expects our elected leaders to unite and advance policies that will strengthen our state’s economy, protect our residents’ health, put Arizonans back to work and promote a positive image for our state. Any policies or actions to the contrary are detrimental to Arizona’s ability to attract and retain business and talent. The business community will stand in staunch opposition to attempts to undermine the spirit of unity and collaboration essential to our state’s ability to prosper. Arizona is well-positioned to be a national leader in the post-pandemic recovery. We call upon our elected officials to prioritize Arizona over politics.
MCDP is ready to do whatever it takes to lead our state back from the brink of crisis. Just yesterday, Arizona’s health officials reported over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases, with more than 100 deaths related to the global pandemic. MCDP knows that amidst this worldwide pandemic, now is not the time for partisan politics. We echo the call for unity as thousands across Maricopa County are unemployed or are making barely enough to feed their families. It’s time to ensure the health of Maricopa County residents is protected, emphasizing the most vulnerable. Any attempt to distract or deflect from prioritizing people’s health in the wake of this pandemic is irresponsible and reckless.