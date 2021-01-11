PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona over politics. That's the message in a new statement from five leadership organizations to both Democrat and Republican lawmakers in our state. "We need to start focusing on moving our state together," said Todd Sanders, the President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Chamber. "And by the way, not pulling people apart, but bringing people together.

The chamber was included in a joint message from the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, Greater Phoenix Leadership and the Southern Arizona Leadership Council. As the legislative session gets underway, they are urging the caucuses to demonstrate unity. Below is the statement, in part:

Elected leaders in both parties can and should help bring the political turmoil in our nation and Arizona to an end. Members of the Legislature should perform the duties mandated by the constitution that they swore to uphold. These duties far transcend political partisanship. The upcoming legislative session will be critical for Arizona’s recovery. The business community expects our elected leaders to unite and advance policies that will strengthen our state’s economy, protect our residents’ health, put Arizonans back to work and promote a positive image for our state. Any policies or actions to the contrary are detrimental to Arizona’s ability to attract and retain business and talent. The business community will stand in staunch opposition to attempts to undermine the spirit of unity and collaboration essential to our state’s ability to prosper. Arizona is well-positioned to be a national leader in the post-pandemic recovery. We call upon our elected officials to prioritize Arizona over politics.

The siege of the U.S. Capitol last week shook our nation. Instead of focusing on conspiracy theories, Sanders believes Arizonans have important work to do, including recovering from the worst pandemic in our lifetime and getting thousands of our neighbors back to work.

"These are people that want to feed their families," Sanders said. "And be able to live the American dream. Buy a house. What we’re saying is the time for talking about an election that was two months ago is over. We need to focus on this. We need to get people back to work and we need for our state to recover."

In another opinion piece shared by Greater Phoenix Leadership , it specifically calls out state Republicans, accusing them of lying about the election and calling it unacceptable and un-American.

Arizona's Family reached out to both the Democratic and Republican parties in our state. The Maricopa County Democratic Party says it "firmly believes in recovery over politics" as we report record high number of COVID-19 infections. Edder Díaz-Martínez, the communications director, released the following statement: