PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Controversial remarks from the White House's Jared Kushner have some people very upset.
The comments were made on the White House grounds Monday morning to Fox News, and some took Kushner's words to mean many Black people complain and don't try to be successful.
This is what Kushner said: “…and again one thing we see in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump's policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems they're complaining about but he can't want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”
Arizona’s Family spoke to a Phoenix constitutional law attorney who is not only Black, but went to NYU law school with Jared Kushner and has known him for over a decade. He said it bothers him that Kushner felt comfortable enough to casually say those words, and called the comments "bigoted."
“To assume that everybody else of a different color or ethnicity just doesn’t want to work hard, to me says he doesn’t know many people in that ethnicity, and frankly doesn’t know his history of this nation. He just seems really out of touch,” said Lawrence Robinson.
The East Valley NCCAP issued this statement to Arizona’s Family:
Jared Kushner’s comment clearly demonstrates his disconnection from the African American community. There are a plethora of successful people in the black community and it's disheartening to hear him refer to our cries for justice as complaining. I wonder how he feels about Martin Luther King Jr. or Malcom X.
In an effort to get response from the Republican side, Arizona’s Family reached out all day to the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee, and the AZ GOP for interviews or statements regarding Kushner's comments, but none of them got back to us Monday with a response.