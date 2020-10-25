PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Thousands of people gathered in Peoria Sunday to show their support for President Trump in a MAGA parade. DPS estimates there were an estimated 7,000 cars in what participants called "The Trump Train."
The event began near Lake Pleasant Road and the 74 Sunday morning. Food trucks were set up at the staging area, along with music acts, speakers, and vendors selling Trump T-shirts and other MAGA memorabilia.
The demonstrators, many holding signs and waving flags, jumped into decorated cars and trucks for the "Make America Great Again" ride through the Valley, driving along streets and freeways.
The president's son Eric is set to visit the Valley on Monday.
And today, the Trump campaign announced that the president will return to Arizona on Wednesday. He will speak at noon at a rally at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City. That will be followed by a rally at the Goodyear Airport at 2:30 p.m.