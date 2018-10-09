PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A politically connected lawyer allegedly grabbed a woman's breasts, pulled her hair and demanded oral sex following a primary election night party in August.
Sal James Rivera, 49, now faces sexual abuse and assault charges, according to court records that describe the disturbing details.
According to that report, Rivera was drunk and got kicked out of a business at 1505 E. Van Buren Street at about 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 28.
That is the same location Democratic candidate for governor David Garcia celebrated his primary victory.
After Rivera was tossed out of the party, a woman, whose name was withheld from the document, agreed to drive Rivera to his home near Glendale and Seventh avenues, the report says.
During the ride, Rivera, who was sitting in the back seat, allegedly made comments about "performing oral sex on him."
"He also began physically touching (her) on the neck, pulling at her hair and touching her on the breasts on top of her clothing," according to the court records.
The woman told police that she pulled into a convenience store and got out and Rivera drove away.
Later, authorities monitored a call between Rivera and the alleged victim.
During the call, "Rivera apologized to (her)," according to court records. "He admitted to being intoxicated and when confronted with telling her to provide oral sex and touching her breast, he continued to apologize."
Rivera is a Democratic donor who has contributed to several high-profile candidates running for office this year.
When contacted Tuesday, most of the candidates said they returned the money.
Garcia's campaign said they returned $3,500 that was donated by Rivera and his wife.
Kyrsten Sinema, a Democratic candidate running for Senate, refunded a $500 donation.
In addition, Democratic candidate for Congress, Hiral Tipirneni, donated Rivera's $250 contribution to a charity.
Records show that Rivera also donated $500 to Greg Stanton's congressional campaign in January. Stanton's campaign said they also donated the money to charity.
Arizona's Family attempted to reach Rivera at his home, but no one answered the door.
Rivera was released on his own recognizance and will be subject to supervision by Pretrial Services, including electronic monitoring and curfew restrictions.
He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 15.
[PDF: Sal Rivera's court documents]
