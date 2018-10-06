Political analyst says there was no way for Jeff Flake to win in Kavanaugh situation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - It is official. Judge Brett Kavanaugh is now Justice Kavanaugh.
Kavanaugh was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice Saturday night after the bitterly polarized U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed him.
[RELATED: Kavanaugh confirmed, quickly sworn in; major Trump victory]
A key vote in Kavanaugh's confirmation came from Arizona senator Jeff Flake.
He's received a lot of backlash from both parties during this process, and now Arizona’s Family is getting some insight as to what that could mean for him after he leaves the Senate.
[RELATED: 4 women arrested during protest outside Sen. Flake's office]
“Was there any way he could’ve won in this situation?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“No. It was a no-win situation for him,” said Arizona political analyst Marcus Dell’Artino.
Dell’Artino said he believes Jeff Flake is too genuine to fit into this divisive political climate, starting with the agreement he made with Democratic Senator Chris Coons to call for an FBI investigation on Kavanaugh.
“I think naively that Senator Flake thought that he was talking to a friend of his in the democratic party and they had come up with a reasonable solution,” said Dell’Artino.
But in the end, Coons asked Flake to change his vote to "no."
Dell’Artino said the problem with playing the ‘middle of the road’ is that Flake was met with anger from both parties.
‘Republicans were displeased, Democrats were displeased. It’s like standing on a fence and getting your rear-end shot off by both sides,” said Dell’Artino.
The political analyst believes that now will impact Flake's career after he leaves the Senate, putting a roadblock in a possible shot at being the one to call the shots.
“Some people will say Jeff Flake wants to run for President of the United States. I think this is an instance where I’m pretty sure you can say that’s not going to happen,” said Dell’Artino.
But he did say not all is lost for Flake. There is talk the senator may go into TV commentary, but Dell’Artino said whatever he ends up doing he will likely have success, even with the damage he’s done to his image during this process.
(1) comment
Face it, Flake saw the writing on the wall and knew he dare not go against the majority. That is the kind of snake he is. Had it looked like the great judge would be defeated the would have voted with his friends on the other side of the aisle.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.