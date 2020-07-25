GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a suspicious incident that was caught on camera in Goodyear on Saturday around 2 a.m. It happened in front of a business in the area of Litchfield Road and Interstate 10.
The Goodyear Police Department says there is little information on the incident at this time, and it appears that it could be a possible kidnapping but they're not sure.
The video from the security cameras of the business shows a woman, possibly Hispanic, walking along Litchfield Road while a man driving through the parking lot of the business followed her.
When the vehicle stopped in the parking lot, the man got out. He approached the woman, grabbed her from behind and picked her up as she resisted. The video shows him carrying her back to the vehicle, placing her in the passenger seat and driving away.
The vehicle the man was driving appears to be a black, four-door hatchback. The make and model are unknown.
Anyone who has information on this incident is advised to contact the Goodyear Police Department at 833-468-3615.