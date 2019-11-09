PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking for help in the search for two men in connection to an assault that happened two years ago at a Phoenix restaurant.
The surveillance video of the incident was released, but it is blurry, and the second part of it could be disturbing to viewers.
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: 2017 attack of 2 Phoenix restaurant employees]
Around 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2017, two men went into a Long Wong's Restaurant and were reportedly causing a disturbance. As a result, two restaurant employees asked the suspects to leave.
When the employees were leaving the business, police said they were attacked by the men. The employees were a 16-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman. Authorities said one of them suffered from a large laceration to the scalp and an "orbital fracture" due to the assault. After the attack, the men left in a white Chevy Impala.
Authorities say the first suspect is a black man, about 6 feet tall and 220 pounds, with short black hair and a beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a striped red shirt with a Bulls fitted cap. While there wasn't much of a description for the second suspect, police say he is also a black man and was wearing a gray sweatshirt at the time.
If anyone has information on this situation, police advise contacting Silent Witness anonymously at 480-WITNESS of 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaking.