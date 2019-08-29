MESA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were found dead inside a mobile home early Thursday morning, according to the Mesa Police Department.
Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired at a mobile home park near Mesa Drive and McKellips Road around 3:45 a.m.
When they arrived, officers located a mobile home where multiple shots appeared to have been fired outside.
Police say when they went inside for a welfare check, two people were found dead.
They say the investigation is active and ongoing.
No other details have been released including if they are searching for a possible suspect(s).
