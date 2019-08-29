MESA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were found dead inside a mobile home early Thursday morning, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired at a mobile home park near Mesa Drive and McKellips Road around 3:45 a.m.

When they arrived, officers located a mobile home where multiple shots appeared to have been fired outside.

Police say when they went inside for a welfare check, two people were found dead.

They say the investigation is active and ongoing.

No other details have been released including if they are searching for a possible suspect(s).

Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.

 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you