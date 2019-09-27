PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have arrested a suspect who they say shot another man while the two were stopped at a red light back in March.
The death of the victim, identified as 26-year-old Alex Mixon, was originally reported during the investigation of a single-vehicle crash back in March, police say.
Mixon's 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup truck hit a power pole and ran into a wall in the area of Thunderbird Road and 30th Street.
When on the scene of the collision, police discovered Mixon had been shot.
During the course of the investigation, police were able to gather enough evidence to arrest 26-year-old Nicolas Elliott in connection to the shooting on Sept. 26. Police say Elliot shot Mixon for looking at him while stopped at a red light.
Elliot faces charges of murder and aggravated assault.