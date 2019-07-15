Police: These men used missing New Mexico man's credit cards in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the two men who used the credit cards of a missing New Mexico man to buy a generator at a Phoenix Home Depot.
Craig Cavanaugh, of Farmington, New Mexico, was last seen on July 4. According, to the Farmington Police Department, he was on his way to Peoria for a job, but he never arrived. The last time anybody saw Cavanaugh, he was in his 2012 Toyota Tacoma in Payson.
Although nobody has seen Cavanaugh, 44, for more than a week, police say two men used his credit card in Phoenix.
The Farmington Police Department posted photos of the suspects on its Facebook page. The department said in its post that Cavanaugh’s Tacoma was located Saturday but did not say where it was found or in what condition.
Farmington is located in the northwestern portion of New Mexico, not far from Four Corners. The 6.5-hour drive from Farmington to Peoria along Interstate 40 would have taken Cavanaugh through Payson.
The Farmington Police Department is asking for help identifying the men in the photos.
Anyone who believes they know either of the men or has information on Cavanaugh’s disappearance, is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Smith with the Farmington Police Department at 505-599-1005 or the FPD Detective Tip Hotline at 505-599-1068.
