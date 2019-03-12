PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly took a vehicle from a west Phoenix grocery store with a two-year-old child inside.
Phoenix police said on Mar. 11 at 2:50 p.m., officers responded to a call of kidnapping at 42nd Avenue and McDowell Road.
Phoenix police investigators determined a man stopped his vehicle in a grocery store parking lot when one of the suspects, 25-year-old Cynthia Garcia asked him for money.
While the victim was talking to Garcia, 26-year-old Joe Velazquez allegedly entered the victim's vehicle and drove away with a two-year-old girl inside.
Several witnesses were able to follow the suspects to 42nd Avenue and Granada Road, where they abandoned the vehicle. The witnesses were able to detain the suspects until police arrived.
The two-year-old victim was found inside the vehicle with no injuries.
Both suspects were arrested and booked into jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.