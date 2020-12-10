Dysart Road scene
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Avondale Police are investigating an armed robbery at a smoke shop, and the suspect was found shot.  

Police were called to the shop located at Dysart Road and Van Buren Street around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found the robbery suspect across Dysart Road in another strip mall with a gunshot wound to their leg. The suspect was taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition. 

Lori Bayless-George went to the Pizza Hut with her son. While she was there, that's when a swarm of police showed and originally told her she couldn't leave.

"At first they said I could back up and get out but then they came back in and said, 'No, you can't go anywhere for awhile and then put up the yellow tape,'" Bayless-George said.

She was allowed to leave the parking lot around 8:15 p.m.

Detectives are still looking into who shot the suspect.

The area around Dysart Road and Van Buren Street are expected to be closed for several hours.

Dysart road scene
 

