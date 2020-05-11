KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police say the suspect arrested after an officer-involved shooting in Kingman late Sunday night used a Humvee that he allegedly stole from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office to ram two police cars.
The Bullhead City Police Department, which is handling the investigation, identified the suspect as 26-year-old Michael Joseph Lapeer. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, burglary, theft of means of transportation, and criminal damage.
According to police Lapeer was driving the stolen Humvee when he hit a vehicle. He didn’t stop, even when officers ordered him to. He kept driving until the Humvee stalled, but still refused to get out, according to police.
“Lapeer was able to start the Humvee again and reportedly rammed two Kingman patrol cars,” according to the Bullhead City Police Department. “Shots were fired at the Humvee and the suspect was apprehended.” No injuries were reported.
During the investigation, police discovered that the MCSO Humvee had been in a secured yard not far from where the shooting happened. “While trespassing on the property, [Lapeer] was able to get the inactive Humvee to start,” investigators explained. “He rammed the stolen Humvee into the locked chain link gate to exit the yard. Lapeer drove the stolen Humvee approximately half a mile until it stalled.”
Police said Lapeer was not armed when officers took him into custody. It’s not clear if he has a criminal record.
Three Kingman police officers involved in last night’s shooting are now on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure any time an officer fires his or her weapon.
This is the 10th officer-involved shooting outside the Phoenix metro area this year. There have been 21 officer-involved shootings in the Valley.
Kingman is located in Mohave County in northwestern Arizona (about a three-hour drive from Phoenix) along Route 66.
Bullhead City Police are continuing to investigate.