PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say they believe foul play was involved in the disappearance of a Phoenix woman. They are calling on the public to help with the investigation.
Julie Concialdi, 59, was last seen at her Phoenix home in the area of 27th Avenue and Dove Valley Road around 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.
That same night, her car was found abandoned in the area of 20th Avenue and Monona Drive. Police say the car was damaged by fire, which they believe indicates possible foul play.
Concialdi's family is worried about her well-being. Police urge anyone who may know anything to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or contact the missing persons unit of the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 534-2121 or (602) 262-6151 after hours.