GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway is closed near Bell Road due to a police situation. Traffic is moving slowly through the area.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday the southbound lanes of the freeway were closed as police spoke to pedestrian sitting on the freeway median wall. While officers spoke to the individual the freeway was closed. DPS is working with Peoria Police to handle the situation.
According to Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), there is no estimated reopening time yet.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.