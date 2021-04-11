AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Public Safety is assisting Avondale police with a situation near the I-10 at 91st Avenue.
The situation began around 10 p.m. Saturday evening.
As of Sunday morning, the right lane remains closed.
No further information has been released.
Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.
*5:44 a.m. update: The right lanes remain closed. #phxtraffic #I10Don't let unplanned incidents surprise you, get the ADOT Alerts app: https://t.co/66OVvpik3p https://t.co/GE6cBtUuUI— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 11, 2021