Police situation on the I-10 near 91st Avenue
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Public Safety is assisting Avondale police with a situation near the I-10 at 91st Avenue.

The situation began around 10 p.m. Saturday evening.

As of Sunday morning, the right lane remains closed.

No further information has been released.

