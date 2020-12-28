PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Police are investigating after a suspect was shot by officers in Phoenix Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex near Glendale and 27th avenues.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix police said a woman called police when her ex showed up at her home and wouldn't leave. When officers arrived, they spoke with the woman and initially couldn't find the man. When police did find him, they spoke to him and he immediately told officers he had a gun. Fortune said the man then gestured to his waistband behind his back and talked about the officers shooting him.

Fortune said officers tried to have the man show them his hands and he would not comply. He continued to ignore the officers' commands and walked across 27th Avenue into traffic, still refusing to show police his hand.

Fortune said he started counting down and told the officers that they were going to shoot him. He then quickly removed his hand from behind his back and simulated that he had a gun. Fortune said that's when officers fired their weapons.

The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition. No officers were hurt. No weapon was found on the suspect.

An investigation is underway.

Woman shot, killed by officers after pointing a gun at them in Phoenix Phoenix police are investigating after an armed woman was shot and killed by officers early Monday morning.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Phoenix in less than 24 hours. Earlier Monday morning, an armed woman was shot and killed by officers in the parking lot of a strip mall near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix police Sgt. Maggie Cox said the woman pointed a gun at the officers. The officers shot the woman. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. A gun was found at the scene. The two officers involved were not hurt.

These two incidents were the 54th and 55th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year.