PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police shot and killed a home invasion suspect Wednesday morning near 7th Street and Northern Avenue.
According to Sgt. Armando Carbajal, the suspect matched the description of a suspect in a home invasion from earlier this morning at about 4 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Carbajal said the suspect had forced entry into a home and stole the resident's car and left. No one was injured in that incident.
Phoenix police were on the lookout for the suspect in that home invasion and spotted a man who they believe matched his description.
Officers attempted to stop the man just before 10 a.m. near 7th Street and Northern Avenue.
That's when the suspect pulled a handgun on officers, forcing them to fire their service weapons, Carbajal said.
The suspect was struck and pronounced dead on scene.
There were no injuries to officers.
