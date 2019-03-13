PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near the state Capitol.
Phoenix police Sgt. Tommy Thompson said the shooting occurred near 19th Avenue and Monroe Street Wednesday morning.
According to police, officers in the area saw a suspect enter various yards and businesses. Officers shot the suspect when he allegedly got into a vehicle that was not his.
The suspect was transported to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.
Details surrounding the shooting are still unclear at this time. It is unclear if the suspect had a weapon on him.
#BREAKING @phoenixpolice on scene of officer involved shooting at 19th Ave and Monroe. An entire section of 19th is blocked. All this only a few blocks from the Capitol. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/jB2YvJp34U— Ryan Simms (@RyanTVNews) March 13, 2019
No officers were injured in this incident.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.