19th avenue monroe officer involved shooting

Phoenix police investigating officer-involved shooting at 19th Avenue and Monroe Street. 

 3TV/CBS5

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near the state Capitol. 

Phoenix police Sgt. Tommy Thompson said the shooting occurred near 19th Avenue and Monroe Street Wednesday morning. 

According to police, officers in the area saw a suspect enter various yards and businesses. Officers shot the suspect when he allegedly got into a vehicle that was not his.

The suspect was transported to the hospital. His current condition is unknown. 

Details surrounding the shooting are still unclear at this time. It is unclear if the suspect had a weapon on him.

No officers were injured in this incident. 

Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.