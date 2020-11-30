PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police shot a suspect who is accused of pointing a gun at drivers and jumping in front of cars early Monday morning.
Witnesses say the man was jumping in front of cars near I-17 and Indian School Road at about 2 a.m. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said when police arrived, they attempted to talk to the man and he pointed a gun at them and at drivers passing by.
Officers told him to put the gun down, but the man did not comply. Fortune said officers used less lethal tactics to get the man to comply but he would not put the gun down. That's when officers fired at the man. He shot and taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
Fortune said no officers or members of the community were injured.
This is the 50th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year.
Stay with azfamily.com as we continue to update this developing story.