PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An armed robbery suspect is dead after being shot by a police officer in west Phoenix on Saturday.
It happened around 8 p.m. at 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. Police said the suspect was at an Arco gas station when police showed up. They ran after the suspect, who went inside a nearby restaurant. That's when investigators said the suspect pointed a gun at the officer, who then shot the suspect.
The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died. The officer was not hurt. The suspect's identity has not been released. An investigation is underway.
This is the 16th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 24th overall in the state for 2021.