PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police said on Wednesday night that the man who was shot near the state Capitol died at the hospital and was unarmed when he was shot.
The shooting happened near 19th Avenue and Monroe Street. Police said the 30-year-old man refused to comply with commands and two officers shot him. He died at the hospital.
Police said it all started when officers were looking for a man who shot three people in central Phoenix and kidnapped his girlfriend.
That's when they found the Chevy Malibu the suspect had stolen near 15th Avenue and Polk Street around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
An "information source" told officers the suspect was usually at a motel near 20th Avenue and Van Buren Street, police said.
While searching for the suspect, somebody matching the description ran from Van Buren Street into the motel.
When officers went to one of the rooms and talked to a woman there, the man jumped out of the back motel window and ran away.
Police said he ran through several yards and jumped over fences. He then ran into a automobile business near 19th Avenue and Monroe Street and took a vehicle, officers said.
He initially drove onto Monroe Street and then went back into the driveway of the business and stopped.
Tactical officers moved in and gave commands to the man, but he didn't comply, police said.
"Less lethal ARWEN rounds, as well (as) gas, were fired at the vehicle and (the man)," said Thompson.
As the man got out of the vehicle, but still wouldn't comply with commands, a K-9 officer and a SWAT officer shot at the man and he went down, according to Thompson.
The man was taken to the hospital where he died.
Thompson said the victim was actually not connected to the crime spree the night before. No weapons were found on the man, either.
Thompson said he had outstanding warrants for his arrest.
The victim hasn't been identified.
One of the officers who shot the man is 46 years old and he has 23 years' experience with the department.
The other is a 36-year-old man with 15 years' experience with Phoenix Police.
We don't have all the facts yet, no one can judge yet either side.
headline should say "Uneducated reporters continue to spew biased jargon at the expense of normal people's sanity"
WHY does FAKE NEWS always make out that it's theofficers fault when they don't have all the FACTS ABC15 states: When the individual tried to get into a vehicle, an altercation happened and an officer shot at the suspect.
Because the azfamily is socialist and anti law enforcement.
Hopefully the thief dies.
