PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police shot and killed a home invasion suspect Wednesday morning near 7th Street and Northern Avenue.
According to Sgt. Armando Carbajal, the suspect matched the description of a suspect in a home invasion from earlier Wednesday morning at about 4 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Carbajal said the suspect forced entry into a home, stole the resident's car, and then left. No one was injured in that incident.
Phoenix police were on the lookout for the suspect in that home invasion. Later, they spotted a man they believe matched his description.
Officers attempted to stop the man just before 10 a.m. near 7th Street and Northern Avenue.
That's when the suspect pulled a handgun on officers, forcing them to fire their service weapons, Carbajal said.
The suspect was struck and pronounced dead on scene.
There were no injuries to officers.
(5) comments
Since we did we start calling a "Burglary" a home invasion ?? I think that term is another one of those liberal media scare tactics.
Great work officer! Another scumbag gone.
Thank you PPD for keeping us safe from these people. Sorry you had to shoot him. I feel bad for the officers having to take a life to protect themselves and us, not so much for the criminal. I wonder if this guy is a gang member. Too bad the media never reports it when even when they know. It would freak people out to know how many crimes are committed by gangs around here, especially MS-13
"no injuries to officers." That's what we like to hear. Police officer 0 bad guy 1
Home invaders and burglars who steal from productive people when they are at work are the lowest form of subhuman. Thank you for taking out the trash and saving taxpayer money Phoenix PD!
