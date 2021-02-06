PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an officer shot and killed an unidentified armed man who broke into a woman’s Phoenix home this morning. It happened in a neighborhood east of 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road about a block away from a police station.
A woman called 911 to report an armed man in her yard at about 11:30 a.m., Sgt. Ann Justus with the Phoenix Police Department said about three hours after the shooting. While the woman was on the phone with 911, the armed man entered her home.
Justus said police helped the woman escape through a window. She was not hurt. For the full afternoon update from Phoenix police, watch the video player below.
As officers surrounded the house, they saw the man, still armed, go out into the backyard. Justus said the officers ordered the suspect to drop his gun, but he did not. She said one officer shot the man when he raised his gun. According to Justus, that officer’s body camera recorded the shooting.
Justus did not have any information about the suspect, saying only that he was in his 40s. She also said it does not look like he and the woman who called 911 had any connection. No officers were injured, Justus said.
This is the eighth officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County so far this year. There have been three more incident outside of the Valley.