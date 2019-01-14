PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after officers said he was shot by police at an auto parts store in Peoria on Monday night.
It happened at the AutoZone at 91st and Northern avenues.
Police said the initial call appears to have been an armed robbery.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting but officers said the man was armed with a gun.
No officers were hurt.
Police said the man was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.
There are no outstanding suspects, police said.
An investigation is underway.
This is the third officer-involved shooting in the Valley in 2019.
.@PeoriaPoliceAZ on scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of 91st Ave and Northern Ave, after responding to an armed robbery call. No officers are injured and suspect was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. #PeoriaPDAZ #Peoriapoliceaz pic.twitter.com/nVohKwIPcq— Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) January 15, 2019
