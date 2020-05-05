GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A traffic stop in Goodyear resulted in the seizure of a large amount of meth.
Goodyear police say that on Sunday, May 3, officers pulled over a car for a civil traffic violation on Interstate 10 near Sarival Avenue. Police say that the driver provided "inconsistent statements" during questioning, so a K-9 officer and his partner were called in to assist. The K-9 then alerted officers to the presence of illegal narcotics.
Police say a search of the car turned up 20 pounds of methamphetamine. The current street value of drugs is approximately $60,000. Luis Miguel Martinez Loaiza, 31, was taken into custody. He is charged with transporting meth.
