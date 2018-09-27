Surprise Police are asking for the public's help identifying an elderly woman who was found wandering around a Surprise neighborhood Thursday morning.
She was found in the area of Bell Road and RH Johnson in the morning hours.
The woman is currently safe and is being evaluated at a local valley hospital.
She is described as a white female, approximately 5’7” tall, 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
The woman has been unable to provide her name, address, or any other identifying information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surprise Police Department at 623-222-TIPS (8477) or e-mail CrimeTips@surpriseaz.gov. When calling or e-mailing, please reference incident #180906236.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.