PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 60-year-old man is in the hospital with critical injuries after taking a serious beating in Phoenix early Sunday morning.
Police officials say officers were called to 16th Avenue and Tonto Street after a report of an injured person there. When they got there, they discovered a man in the roadway with head injuries. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say evidence found on scene supports witnesses claims that three men beat and stomped on the older man, then left the area.
While the suspects have yet to be found, they are believed to be men between the ages of 16 and 20.
The investigation continues, and police advise anyone who has information to contact them at (602) 262-6151. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377 or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speaking.