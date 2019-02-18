MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities with Silent Witness are asking the public for help after a skate shop Mesa was robbed last month.
Silent Witness spokesman, Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild, said on Jan 21, around 4 p.m., a man, armed with two pistols, walked into Freedom Board Shop, 1316 S. Gilbert Road. He demanded money from the cash register.
Rothschild said after the burglary, the man and a woman who had been in the store during the robbery, left through a back exit of the building.
Police believe they left in a red Nissan Sentra that was being driven by a third person in the group.
Rothschild says the armed man is a Hispanic, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing between 250 and 280 pounds.
At the time of the robbery he was wearing a red beanie, a red and black ski mask with a tribal design, red gloves, a black coat, a gray shirt and black pants.
Witnesses describe the woman as a white, between 25 and 35 years old, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 175 pounds. She has strawberry blonde hair in a bun, a tattoo behind her right ear, and a dermal piercing on her right cheek. She was wearing a red shirt, black leggings and had a red purse.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or visit their website at silentwitness.org.
