PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a convenience store in Phoenix last month.
The incident happened Feb. 23 around 11 p.m. near 7th and Roosevelt streets, police said.
Police said the woman entered a store and went to the counter with a fountain drink. When the clerk open the cash register, the suspect lunged over the counter and started taking cash from the register.
Police said the clerk tried to stop the suspect from taking cash from the register, but the suspect told the clerk "I have a gun, open the register."
The woman left the area headed northbound.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic woman, about 20 to 25 years old. She is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has black hair. She was wearing black pants, a white t-shirt, and a black and white flannel jacket.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
