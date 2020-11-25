PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the suspects responsible for a sexual assault near a bus stop in Phoenix.
Phoenix police said the situation occurred Monday, Nov. 2 at about 6:30 p.m., in the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.
According to police, the 19-year-old victim was getting off the bus when two suspects pulled her into a nearby parking lot, took her gold chain and sexually assaulted her.
The two suspects are described as Hispanic men, 25 to 30 years old. Police released a suspect sketch of one the suspects.
If you have any information regarding this incident, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.