PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for the suspects in an armed robbery that left a man shot early Sunday morning.
According to Sgt. Maggie Cox, police responded to a hotel near the I-17 and Thomas Road just after 3 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot. The victim told officers that he was robbed by a woman he had met the night before with two unknown men.
Cox said the man's injuries are not life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.