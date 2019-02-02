PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are searching for three people suspected of robbing a Circle K last month in west Phoenix.
The incident happened around 9:48 p.m. on Jan. 14 near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road, according to Phoenix Police.
Police said two men and a woman entered a Circle K store and went behind the counter. One suspect had a handgun and took money from the register. The other two suspects opened the cigarette case and took cigarettes.
Police said all three suspects left the store on foot and were last seen going northbound.
The first suspect was described as a black man, about 18 to 25 years old, wearing a white Dallas Cowboys hat. The second suspect was described as a white woman, about 18 to 25 years old, wearing a gray hoodie and white bandana. The third suspect was described as a Hispanic male, about 18 to 25 years old, wearing a blue shirt and black glasses.
Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
