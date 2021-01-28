Police searching for suspect after woman stabbed to death

Police are searching for 31-year-old Arnulfo Rivera-Jimenez (top left) who they say is a suspect in the stabbing death of 29-year-old Marissa Canedo-Gonzalez (bottom left). He was last seen driving a 2000 white Chevy Silverado extended cab pick-up truck similar to the one pictured.

 (Source: Glendale Police Department)

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are asking for the public's help finding the suspect who stabbed a woman to death last week.

Police say on the afternoon of Jan. 21, officers were called to a home near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for a reported fight. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Marissa Canedo-Gonzalez inside the home with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead. 

Marissa Canedo-Gonzalez

Marissa Canedo-Gonzalez, 29, was stabbed to death in a Glendale home on Jan. 21. Police are searching for her fiancé who they say is a suspect.

Witnesses told police that Canedo-Gonzalez was arguing with her fiancé, 31-year-old Arnulfo Rivera-Jimenez, when things turned violent. Witnesses said Rivera-Jimenez stabbed her multiple times, then ran from the home. 

Detectives are asking the public's help in locating Rivera-Jiminez. He was last seen in the area of 51st Avenue and Thomas Road driving a 2000 white Chevy Silverado extended cab truck with Arizona license plate APG2311. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing 200 pounds. Detectives believe he was heading for Mexico. 

Arnulfo Rivera-Jimenez

Police are searching for 31-year-old Arnulfo River-Jimenez, who they say is a suspect in the stabbing death of his fiancé, Marissa Canedo-Gonzalez.

If you have any information, please call the Glendale Police Department at 623-903-3000 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).

Truck similar to suspect's vehicle

Glendale police say Arnulfo Rivera-Jimenez was last seen driving a truck similar to this one.
 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you