GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are asking for the public's help finding the suspect who stabbed a woman to death last week.
Police say on the afternoon of Jan. 21, officers were called to a home near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for a reported fight. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Marissa Canedo-Gonzalez inside the home with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police that Canedo-Gonzalez was arguing with her fiancé, 31-year-old Arnulfo Rivera-Jimenez, when things turned violent. Witnesses said Rivera-Jimenez stabbed her multiple times, then ran from the home.
Detectives are asking the public's help in locating Rivera-Jiminez. He was last seen in the area of 51st Avenue and Thomas Road driving a 2000 white Chevy Silverado extended cab truck with Arizona license plate APG2311. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing 200 pounds. Detectives believe he was heading for Mexico.
If you have any information, please call the Glendale Police Department at 623-903-3000 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).