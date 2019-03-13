PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for a suspect who they say shot three people and kidnapped his girlfriend Tuesday night.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department, it all started around 10 p.m. when the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Eddison Noyola, stole a gun and a 2018 white Chevrolet Malibu with a Wisconsin plate from some family members near 43rd and Glendale avenues.
Police believe Noyola then forced entry into an apartment near Thomas Road and 51st Avenue at around 11 p.m. where he shot two men.
Both men were transported to local hospitals. One is in extremely critical condition and the other is in critical condition.
Thompson said after the double shooting, Noyola went to an apartment near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road where he shot a man and kidnapped his girlfriend, 30-year-old Andrea Lou Dixon. The victim in that shooting is also in critical condition.
Noyola then fled the scene with his girlfriend and is currently on the run. Based on his actions, police believe Noyola intends to harm himself or/and his girlfriend and is considered armed and extremely dangerous.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers call 480-TESTIGO.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest updates on this developing story.
(3) comments
He probably needed the notes written on her forehead
Words fail me as I read this news article. What exactly went wrong with the perp to cause him to create such havoc? Oh, and the face tattoos are a nice touch too.
um. loser much, bro?
